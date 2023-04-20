Caltex, one of the leading fuel brands in the country, recently opened its newest gas station in Roxas town, norther Palawan, strategically located by the beach to cater to the needs of the locals and travelers alike.

The grand opening on March 25 was marked by a clean-up drive along the beach, promoting environmental conservation and cleanliness of the shore.

Roxas Mayor Dennis Sabando expressed optimism about the business venture, adding that it will benefit the people, particularly drivers, and vacationers in the area. This is the second Caltex station to operate in Roxas town, the first of which opened on March 25.

“Malaking bagay at malaking tulong ito sa mga kababayan natin, talagang ito ay isang makakatulong sa bayan namin sa Roxas. Salamat at mabibigyan natin ng magandang serbisyo ang aming mga kababayan,” said Mayor Sabando, expressing his gratitude for the new gas station.

The new Caltex station, aptly named “Caltex Roxas by the Beach”, is managed by William Tan Enterprises, Inc. (WTEI) and is the 37th gas station under its management in Palawan. To celebrate the grand opening, a battle of the bands was hosted, showcasing the musical talents of the locals. Guests were also entertained with various games throughout the day, making it a festive event for the community.

In addition to the festivities, Caltex also organized a weekend bazaar from March 24 to 26, showcasing local products, providing an avenue for local entrepreneurs to showcase their wares.

With its prime location by the beach, “Caltex Roxas by the Beach” aims to provide convenient services to the locals of Roxas town, offering quality fuel products and a range of services to cater to the needs of drivers and travelers in the area.

The new gas station is expected to contribute to the economic growth of Roxas town and provide employment opportunities for the locals, while promoting environmental conservation efforts through its clean-up drive and support for local products.

Roxas town Mayor Dennis Sabando cuts the ribbon to officially open the Caltex Roxas by the Beach.

As part of the opening celebration, the WTEI and the 402nd Auxiliary Squadron of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) headed by AUX Capt. JK Tan collected 26 sacks of empty bottles, plastic bottles, styrofoam, plastic wrappers, diapers, and other waste materials in Umalad, Brgy. IV.

The initiative was joined by WTEI employees, Coast Guard North Station Palawan, personnel of the Roxas municipal police, MENRO staff, Port/Bantay Roxas, communities of Brgy. IV, ASTROBLEME & SSG Organization of Roxas National School, 406th Auxiliary Squadron, and 402.5 Roxas Division, collected 26 sacks of empty bottles, plastic bottles, styro, platic wrapper, diapers.

Since the event was attended by students from Roxas Comprehensive National School, WTEI and the 402nd Auxiliary Squadron took advantage of the opportunity to give a brief talk about the effects of oil spills on the community and environment, the importance of oil spill boom, and a demonstration on how to prepare the improvised contraption to help in times of oil spill disasters.

WTEI team during the opening day in Roxas town, northern Palawan.

They turned over their improvised oil spill boom, a roll net, a nylon rope, empty bottles and 150M oil spill boom to Commander Diomedes Bungay of the Coast Guard North Station for future use.

PCGA officers and volunteers who joined are:

402 AS

AUX CAPT JK TAN

402.5 Roxas Division

AUX LTJG FELIPE BUNGALSO

AUX LTGJ ELBERN BUNGALSO

AUX 1 Danilo Arcaño

406th AS

AUX LCDR DENISE ORQUEZA

403.3 Manalo Division

AUX CAPT RUBY MOORE for shredded coconut coconut husk

