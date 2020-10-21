Busuanga cemeteries closed from October 29 to November 4

Closing them on the Undas week is based on an approved measure that seeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said the Busuanga Information Office (BIO) in a post Monday.

The municipal government of Busuanga will be closing all its cemeteries from October 29 to November 4 due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Closing them on the Undas week is based on an approved measure that seeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said the Busuanga Information Office (BIO) in a post Monday.

The information office of the town said families that wish to visit their loved ones can do it anytime, except during the said dates. However, only 30 percent capacity of visitors is allowed per day.

“Lahat ng uri ng sementeryo sa buong Pilipinas ay sarado para sa lahat ng bisita mula October 29 hanggang November 4 maliban na lang kung may ililibing sa mga araw na ito,” the BIO said.

“30% lang ng kapasidad ng sementeryo ang pwedeng bumisita sa mga araw na hindi ipinagbabawal. Kailangang magsuot ng face mask, face shield at panatilihin ang physical distancing sa loob ng sementeryo. Walang ipinagbabawal na edad sa mga pupunta sa sementeryo,” BIO added.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts