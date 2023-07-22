The town of Busuanga unveiled its latest addition to its firefighting fleet—a new Hino Fire Truck with a capacity of 1,000 gallons, complete with personal protective equipment and tools i n an event held yesterday morning.

The Busuang Public Information said that on July 21, Mayor Elizabeth Cervantes led the blessing ceremony, which was attended by notable guests, including Rev. Father Anthony Cary B. Ducado as the officiating priest, MLGOO Alfredo P. Balane Jr., members of the Sangguniang Bayan, SF01 Regina Jessie A. Araojo, OIC Municipal Fire Marshal, various Municipal Heads, and Barangay Chairpersons from Busuanga.

Mayor Cervantes expressed gratitude towards Fire Director CEO IV Louie S. Puracan, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), as well as DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos and COA Chair Atty. Cordoba for their roles in making the acquisition of this firefighting equipment possible for the town of Busuanga.

The firefighting equipment comes with a total cost of P14,568,000, and Busuanga is now among the three towns in the MIMAROPA Region to be equipped with such a fire truck.

The new fire truck is expected to bolster Busuanga’s firefighting capabilities significantly, ensuring the safety and security of its residents and properties. With the enhanced capacity and features, the town is better prepared to handle potential fire emergencies effectively.

The town’s information office said residents can rest assured that the authorities are continuously working towards improving their disaster response capabilities.