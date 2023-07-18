(WARNING: Mention of illegal drugs)

Two individuals suspected of peddling shabu and dried marijuana leaves were arrested on consecutive days in two towns in Palawan through a buy-bust operation and the execution of a search warrant by authorities.

They were identified in the report of the Palawan Provincial Police Office as Edwin Reyes, 40, alias “Kalbo,” a resident of Barangay Tagumpay in the town of Coron, and Ma. Maan Pangilinan, 46, alias “Maan,” a businesswoman residing in Brgy. Iraan, Aborlan.

Reyes was apprehended during a buy-bust operation at around 9:15 p.m. on July 17 in Brgy. Tagumpay, while Pangilinan was arrested at around 2 a.m. on July 18.

Reyes was unable to resist arrest during the joint buy-bust operation conducted by various police units after an undercover agent purchased a suspected shabu sachet from him, according to the provincial police office.

Recovered from his possession, were three sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, including one sachet that was bought by the poseur-buyer, the marked money amounting to P1,000, one round plastic container allegedly containing dried marijuana leaves, and other drug paraphernalia.

The total estimated weight of the confiscated alleged illegal drugs is approximately 0.8 grams, with an estimated street value of P3,000, while the marijuana weighs 1.1 grams with an estimated street value of P500.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan, a businesswoman and wife of William Bruno, alias “Willy Boy,” (at-large), was served a search warrant in Brgy. Iraan during the early morning hours.

According to the provincial police, the search warrant for her residence was issued by Judge Jose Bayani Usman of Branch 50 of the Regional Trial Court on July 14.

The search operation targeted Pangilinan’s house, compound, and premises, leading to the recovery and confiscation of several items from her possession. These included 15 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected dried marijuana leaves, six transparent zip-lock bags also containing suspected dried marijuana leaves, two transparent plastic bags, one plastic container filled with lava cake, and one black sling bag.

The total estimated weight of the confiscated illegal drugs amounted to approximately 200 grams, with an estimated market value of P15,000.

The arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were taken to Aborlan police station for proper disposition.