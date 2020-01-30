Businesses failing to meet BOSS deadline to pay additional charges

BOSS is where applications for permits and licenses are received and processed.

Business establishments that failed to process and renew their permits on January 20, the deadline the Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) imposed, will face an additional charge of 25 percent and two percent monthly interest starting February, a city government official said.

Business Permit and Licensing Office and Regulatory Enforcement Monitoring Unit (BPLO-REM) chief Ma. Theresa Rodriguez told Palawan News in the program Business Matters that under the local revenue ordinance, business establishments must process their renewal of permits through the BOSS.

BOSS, she explained, is where applications for permits and licenses are received and processed.

It is mandated to provide multiple services by gathering government offices such as Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Social Security System (SSS), PAG-IBIG, local Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), City Mayor’s Office (CMO).

“Although tapos na ‘yong renewal, saludo ako sa ating mga magne-negosyo, marami pa rin nagre-renew. Despite the fact na nagkaroon na sila ng 25 percent surcharge and two percent na monthly interest. Itong monthly interest ay papalo ito sa buwan ng Pebrero,” she said.

Rodriguez said that there is still a flock of establishments processing their permit renewals after the due date. They suggested an extension to the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) up to another five days or until the end of January.

Rodriguez said that based on the January 24 data she was given, there are now 6,235 business establishments that have received their mayor’s permits.

There are still those whose issuance remains pending because they are still being printed and some have not yet claimed them at the releasing section.

“Yong iba ay ayaw nila makipagsiksikan doon sa dami ng tao kasi nga medyo magulo, maraming mainipin. Kung talagang mainipin ka sa ganitong kalakaran ay talagang hindi ka magtitiyaga. Pero sabi ko nga sa kanila, kapag pumupunta kayo dapat ay early in the morning. Kasi kung ikaw ang unang nakakuha ng numero, ikaw ang ise-serve na mauuna,” she said.

“Noong nag-dry run kami, ang pinakamabilis ay two minutes. Ang pinakamatagal ay 10 minutes, provided na ikaw ang nauna kasi kapag dumami nang dumami ‘yan. Lalo na kapag nasasabay ka r’on sa tao na maraming papel, yon ang ano. Nagbigay kami ng special lane at schedule sa ating book keepers at accountants,” Rodriguez added.

Related

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.