Business establishments urged to post women and children’s desk helplines

The provincial board in a resolution Tuesday urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to direct business establishments in Palawan to post the helplines of the PNP Women and Children’s desks for domestic violence reporting during the pandemic.

Resolution author board member Maria Angela Sabando said domestic violence happens in many households during the COVID-19 crisis but goes unreported because the victims fear reprisal from their violent partners.

She said the DTI’s and the business establishments’ assistance in this will help protect women and children who are potential victims of domestic violence because they would know where to call or text to seek assistance.

“Hinihiling natin na magbigay ang Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) ng memo na utusan ang mga tindahan na maglagay ng PNP hotlines sa kanilang establishments. Para alam po ng mga posibleng naaabuso kung saan sila hihingi ng tulong,” Sabando said.

Sabando said the hotlines will be effective if posted in sari-sari stores (neighborhood sundry stores) because they are accessible to individuals experiencing violence, especially during the quarantine when families are confined in households.

The order should be particularly directed to establishments in distant communities since it is in these where cases mostly happen.

“Particularly doon sa mga remote areas ay may mga naabuso [siguro] na mga kabataan at kababaihan. Ilalagay lang po ito sa kanilang mga tindahan, lahat ng mga hotlines or number ng PNP na agad na matatawagan,” she said.

The resolution is also addressed to local chief executives and barangay captains.

