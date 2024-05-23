A man allegedly involved in burglaries in various areas of Puerto Princesa City is currently in custody at Police Station 1.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) is urging all victims to visit Police Station 1 (PS 1) near Mendoza, as the police may have recovered their stolen items.

Some of the images released by the police were captured from CCTV cameras during a burglary incident in an apartment in Barangay San Manuel on May 20. Stolen items include an HP laptop, Apple iPad, Adidas gym bag, 18K gold necklace, watch, wallet containing IDs, cards, and cash amounting to ₱2,000.

Additionally, there were other separate cash amounts intended for various payments by the victims.

The city police office is urging residents in seven barangays in Puerto Princesa to be cautious about the security of their homes to avoid being burglary victims.

It said that residents in the barangays of San Jose, San Manuel, San Pedro, San Miguel, Tiniguiban, Sta. Monica, and Sicsican should be vigilant against robbers and burglars who usually strike at 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

“Kadalasan ay sinisira nila ang bintana at jalousie at madalas din na sila ay nakakapasok dahil sa naiwang bukas ang mga pintuan at bintana,” the PPCPO said in a statement released through Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin.

Residents of each barangay should make it a habit to lock their doors and windows before they sleep, not to leave important belongings in their U-boxes,

“Makialam sa ating kapaligiran at tanungin ang pakay ng mga taong kahina hinala ang kilos dahil madalas ang magnanakaw ay umiikot muna para pag aralan ang lugar bago nila ito pasukin,” the city police said.

“Hinikayat din namin ang mga homeowners associations, purok leaders na magkaroon ng group chats or Viber group upang mapabilis ang kumunikasyon para e paalam sa inyong mga kapit bahay at pulisya ang ano mang kahina hinalang mga tao sa inyong kapaligiran,” it added.