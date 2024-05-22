Chelsea Anne Manalo, representing Bulacan, was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024 during the pageant’s coronation night held on May 22 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Chelsea, 25, is a Filipino-American raised in Meycauayan City, Bulacan, who advocates for youth empowerment focusing on education, especially within the indigenous community.

She made her final push for the crown as she answered her question in the final Q&A segment of the Top 5 candidates left in the competition, explaining how she could use her qualities of beauty and confidence to empower others.

“As a woman of color, I have always faced challenges in my life. I was told that beauty has standards, but for me, I have listened and always believed in my mother. To always believe in yourself, and uphold the values that you have in yourself. Because of these, I am already influencing a lot of women who are facing me right now. As a transformational woman, I have here 52 other delegates with me who have helped me to become the woman I am. Thank you,” Manalo said.

Chelsea will be representing the Philippines against contestants from around the world as they compete for the crown at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, which will be held in Mexico.

The runners-up of the competition are: Stacey Gabriel of Cainta (1st runner-up), Maria Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province (2nd runner-up), Tarrah Mae Valencia of Baguio (3rd runner-up), and Christi McGarry of Taguig (4th runner-up).

Palawan’s contestant, Raven Doctor, made it to the Top 20, participating in the coronation’s swimsuit competition.