Governor Dennis Socrates welcomed Bukidnon 1st District Representative Jose Manuel Alba and his delegation during their courtesy visit at the Provincial Capitol today, April 8.

The Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO) said the visit served as a platform for discussing vital economic prospects, particularly focusing on the potential of engineered bamboo, recognized as a sustainable and eco-friendly material extensively used in the construction industry, industrial applications, as well as biomass and ethanol production.

During the meeting, Rep. Alba engaged with provincial officials, emphasizing the significant economic advantages associated with engineered bamboo.

He pointed out the national government’s commitment to invest millions in advancing the capabilities of the domestic bamboo industry and promoting Filipino innovations in bamboo-related technologies.

Socrates and Alba were officials from the provincial administration, including Provincial Tourism Officer Maribel Buñi, Provincial PESO Officer-in-Charge Orphy Ordinario, and Provincial Gender and Development (GAD) Head Richard Winston Socrates.