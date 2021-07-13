Building resilient brands in the post-covid era of digital transformation

For decades, the majority of Philippine businesses have relied heavily on traditional media and channels, but with customers increasingly shifting to the digital realm, as evidenced by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, agencies and brands must now meet customers where they are – on the virtual marketplace.



According to a recent research by data management firm TransUnion Information Solutions, the move to digital for Filipino companies may be irreversible. The epidemic has hastened digital transformation, with 78 percent of businesses altering their digital transaction procedures as a result of it.



Despite all odds, all hopes remain for MY BUSYBEE, INC., the Philippines’ top digital and media giant, whose recent efforts speed up the rollout of digital infrastructure towards getting in the right direction and building our digital economy.



Founded in 2009, BUSYBEE started with a basic SMS software; now it has grown into a full-fledged digital agency, covering the entire spectrum of digital marketing. From the words of the company’s CEO/founder Rico Hernandez, “Traditional media such as TV, radio, and print will soon be obsolete. All businesses must adapt to the latest technologies, otherwise, their market share will be eaten up by competitors.” Businesses embracing this reality will surely be the leader of unprecedented growth.



Throughout the years, BUSYBEE has kept innovating to improve the quality of Filipinos’ digital experience as it continually provides various digital, world-class platforms and services. The company is at the forefront of client satisfaction by delivering top caliber and high–quality outputs. BUSYBEE believes that it is only fitting that we continue to improve and innovate our digital products and services to help improve the business environment in the country.



“Technology is meant to serve humanity, not the other way around. So the goal is to produce simple, relevant, and usable applications behind the utterly complicated codes. This being the case, BUSYBEE finds honor in harnessing the advancement in technology for public service and the greater good. We take it as our integral accountability to our users and to the Supreme being that capacitated us. The ability of our end-users to utilize our work is our organization’s sweetest glory,” Hernandez said.



This year, BUSYBEE together with the Rotary Club of Alabang Madrigal Business Park, Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ASEAN Youth Organization, Junior Chamber International Pasay Perlas, Rotaract Club of San Antonio de Padua, and many other partners will be kicking off the rollout of its series of Webinars starting July 22, 2021, with the theme: “Coping with the accelerated Digitalization: Empowering Organizations with Digital Tools.”

The Webinar series aims to explain the pandemic-accelerated digitalization and to provide a point for organizations to begin their transition to becoming more competitive in the digital world. For those who have adapted earlier, this will help them further understand and improve their digital facilities.



The webinar series will be open to the public and will be conducted in three parts that will cover topics such as SMS and Viber Marketing, eCommerce and Web Development, Information Systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot, Virtual Event Platform, Cybersecurity, and Data Privacy with invited panelists and speakers from concerned government agencies and experts from the private sector. To register for the webinar, log on their website https://www.mybusybee.net/busybee-webinar/



Government protocols to control the spread of the COVID-19 have caused limitations and a great loss to many businesses in the Philippines. While some businesses especially SMEs temporarily or permanently ceased operations, some have seen this as an opportunity to evolve and cope with the accelerated digitalization of things. The question is where do we begin? Are we even ready to embrace digitalization and let go of our traditional ways? #