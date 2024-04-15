A new batch of 500 inmates arrived in Puerto Princesa City on Sunday morning as part of the Bureau of Corrections’ plan to alleviate congestion at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City by transferring them to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm.

The persons deprived of liberty (PDL) departed from the national penitentiary on April 12 via boat and were escorted by correction officers, totaling over 140.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said the batch consists of 150 PDLs from the maximum-security compound, 150 from the medium-security compound, and 200 from the reception and diagnostic center of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), which is undergoing decongestion before its closure in 2028.

In total, 2,248 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have been transferred to various facilities, including the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) in Puerto Princesa City, Leyte Regional Prison, the Davao Prison and Penal Farm, the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro, and the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City.