Jungkook, a member of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS, recently connected with fans through the fan community platform WeVerse, providing insights into his experiences in the military.

“How are you, Army? I’m doing well,” Jungkook posted.

Jungkook also revealed his daily routine during his military enlistment

“I’m working hard exercising. I’m also cleaning very firmly up to the ceiling. I’m cooking rice very nicely as well,” he shared.

He also promised to reach out again, expressing his longing for the fans.

“It’s already mid-March. I’ll greet you again. I miss you a lot. Unity!” he said

Amidst his military duties, Jungkook’s presence continues to resonate in the music world.

His track, “Standing Next To You,” has been consistently climbing the charts, including the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify.

According to recent data, “Standing Next To You” has ascended from No. 87 to No. 85 on the Hot 100, marking its sixth consecutive week on the chart.

This achievement places Jungkook among the top South Korean artists with the lengthiest charting songs in the history of the Hot 100.

The single’s resilience positions it to potentially break further records, requiring only two more weeks to match the longevity of BTS’ “Butter” and Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark.”

Currently, BTS’ “Dynamite” holds the title for the longest-running Hot 100 hit by a South Korean artist, charting for an impressive 32 weeks.

“Standing Next To You,” released as part of Jungkook’s debut album “Golden” in late 2023, has solidified his solo career with a rare top 10 achievement on the Hot 100.

Despite his military obligations, Jungkook’s musical influence and success continue to thrive, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his return.