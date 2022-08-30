- Advertisement by Google -

BTS, BLACKPINK, and Seventeen continue to make international music history as they win big at this year’s MTV Music Video Awards.

Aside from having the most nominations as a group, Kpop phenomenon BTS won their 4th consecutive “Group of the Year” award.

Girl group BLACKPINK took home the “Best Metaverse Performance” for their PUBG collaboration “Ready For Love,” and member Lisa won Best Kpop for her solo “LALISA.”

BLACKPINK also made history by being the first Kpop girl group to perform live on the VMA stage with their performance of their latest single “Pink Venom”

Seventeen took home their first VMA through the ‘Push’ Performance of the Year award for “Rock With You.” They are the first-ever Kpop artists to be part of the global “MTV Push” program.

