The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will elevate “into full swing” on Monday the printing of nearly 92 million official ballots to be used in the December 5 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

In an advisory on Saturday, acting Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco invited stakeholders to join the activity on Monday, starting at 10 a.m., at the National Printing Office in Quezon City.

Laudiangco said after the soft-launch printing on September 29, other accountable forms would also be printed.

“Citizens’ arm groups and other stakeholders are invited to witness the activity. Members of the media are invited to cover,” he said.

Laudiangco noted that they are looking to print three million ballots a day, or three machines printing a million each daily.

The entire printing process is targeted for completion within 30 days.

Comelec Chair George Garcia on Thursday embedded the unique security feature of the ballot known only to him.

“This is in addition to the security features of the paper itself and the ascending serial number,” Laudiangco said.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have approved measures to reset the BSKE to Dec. 4, 2023.

Garcia said the coming week would be crucial in their preparations as they await the enabling law that would stop the polls and their preparations, including the printing of the ballots.

He said in a previous interview that aside from the printing, the procurement office has been instructed by the Comelec en banc to proceed not only with the notice of awards but also the delivery of paraphernalia until there is a law. (PNA)

