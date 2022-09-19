- Advertisement by Google -

The Philippine patrol ship BRP Gregorio del Pilar will soon resume naval patrol in the contested West Philippine Sea after completing dry docking for repairs and maintenance, according to the Philippine Navy.

Since its stranding in the West Philippine Sea’s (WPS) Hasa-Hasa Shoal in 2018, PS-15 has undergone a number of repairs at the Subic Bay Naval Operating Base.

Last week, the patrol ship passed the operational readiness evaluation conducted for its recommissioning.

“Her propulsion system was successfully restored last August 2022 and performed a series of sea trials and endurance run with satisfactory results. System upgrades were also made, enhancing her capability for maritime domain awareness,” the Philippine Navy said.

The United States Coast Guard decommissioned BRP Gregorio del Pilar in 2011, and the Philippines later acquired it as its first Hamilton-class off-shore patrol vessel.

