(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A security guard in Bataraza is looking for financial help to bring his two sisters who are suffering from mental health issues to a specialist or a hospital for treatment.

Ramsey Basari, who sought Palawan News for assistance on behalf of his sisters Zara, 22, and Fatima, 25, (not their real names), stated that they are now shackled at their home in Brgy. Rio Tuba to prevent them from going around, damaging things, and invading residences.

Ramsey stated that Zara likely suffered from “binat” or postpartum complications after giving birth, while Fatima suffered from depression after her husband left her.

“Si mama ang nag-aalaga sa kanila. Bale, matagal tagal na po sila, magse-seven months na, nakatali lang sa bahay. Kinakadenahan lang kasi lumalakad sila. Hindi sila umuuwi ng bahay, kailangan puntahan mo sila,” he said.

“Pumapasok sila sa bahay ng tao, sumisira ng gamit,” Ramsey added, noting that they grow aggressive when they are prevented by the owners of the homes they enter.

His parents and 12 siblings do not have the financial means to bring them to the hospital, which is why he is appealing to good Samaritans to help them in saving money for treatment of Zara and Fatima.

Ramsey stated that their father is simply a farmer and a carpenter, while their mother remains at home to care for his sisters, whose ailments, he fears, may worsen if they are not properly treated.

He said that a nurse had already visited their home to examine how his sisters were doing after he posted their pictures online and tagged Jessica Soho to help them.

“Sabi noong nurse, nabinat, tapos yong isa na-stress—nagbigay lang po ng vitamins at para sa maintenance nila. Bumuti buti sila konti. Pero yong pagiging palasalita nila, medyo hindi nagbago. Sa pagkain, ok naman sa pagkain nila,” added Ramsey, who is also grateful to those who give and deliver food packages to his sisters.

“Matagal na namin gusto silang ipa-ospital kaso lang po, kulang kami sa budget, sa Brooke’s kung maaari. Hirap talaga kami sa pera kaya di pa namin sila nadadala,” he said.

The treatment, according to Ramsey, would be very beneficial for his sisters, especially Zara, who has a little child to take care of.

Ramsey said he loves his sisters and finds it painful to witness their current suffering. He is not ashamed to request the aid of kindhearted individuals in to help with their recovery.

Good Samaritans who want to help can give donations to GCash at 09678974990.

