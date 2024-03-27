Arlyn Evina was on the edge of her seat on March 6 when her friends and family tagged her in Caltex’s Facebook Live event, where her name was announced as the winner of the ₱200,000 grand prize in the raffle promo. However, there was a twist—she shared her name with another loyal Caltex customer from Brooke’s Point.

Despite Evina’s family rejoicing upon hearing the news, discovering that another person with the exact same name and location as her won the Palawan-specific raffle prompted her to temper her expectations.

“Nung una, siyempre masaya ka, nagsisigawan, naglulundagan, ayun pala may nag-chat na dalawa yung nagke-claim (…). Nag-inquire kami kinabukasan, ang sabi ko habang hindi pa sure na wag tayong makapmante kasi may kapangalan ako,” Evina recalled telling her family of the news.

However, Evina’s identity was confirmed on March 7 when she was advised by the William Tan Enterprises, Inc. (WTEI) group to go to the nearest Caltex station to verify her registered Caltex loyalty sticker.

Aside from winning a tax-free grand prize, Evina was delighted to find out about the other Arlyn Evina, who turned out to be a distant relative of her husband.

Evina, along with thirty-two other lucky winners of Caltex Pera Papremyo 2, received their raffle prizes on March 20, 2024, in Puerto Princesa City. The annual raffle promo started in 2020 and was sponsored by WTEI.

It was also in 2020 when Evina and her husband bought the Caltex loyalty sticker for the first time they filled up their car, which they had since then used to gain points every time they refilled their vehicles. While Evina said that this was her first time being picked for a raffle promo, she was no stranger to the benefits of the Caltex loyalty sticker, having previously received rewards using the accumulated points.

“Naka-dalawang panalo kami ng bote ng cooking oil. Caltex talaga kami kasi kahit saan kami mapunta, may Caltex doon. Kaya loyal kami kasi quality din talaga ng gas,” Evina said.

During the ceremony on March 20, 20 people were awarded ₱10,000, 10 people won ₱20,000, and two others won ₱100,000 each.

One of the winners was Sonny Socrates, a jeepney driver in Puerto Princesa City who typically spends ₱2,000 for every refuel. The other winner was Rosendo Gonzales, who jokingly remarked that he finally had the budget to buy his usual amount of rice after cutting back due to a limited budget.

All taxes for the cash prizes were covered by WTEI, allowing the winners to keep the entire cash prize for themselves.