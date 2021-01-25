Brooke’s Point records another COVID-19 case

Dr. Lovelyn Sotoza, the town’s municipal health officer told Palawan News the patient is a 24-year old male who is a LSI whose result was released Monday morning.

The town of Brooke’s Point has recorded one new COVID-19 positive case, reportedly a close contact of two Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) who earlier tested positive for the disease.

“Kaninang umaga lumabas yung result pero yung close contact na yon ay inbound traveler din na dumating noong January 12 sa Brooke’s [Point],” Sotoza said.

The town had earlier reported a separate COVID-19 case involving the spouse of a Sangguniang Bayan member who reportedly traveled to Malaysia without following travel protocols.

Sotoza said that they are still waiting for the result of the tests of the close contacts of the councilor.

“Wala pa kaming nare-recieve na result noong ilan na pumasok sa contact tracing – 90 and counting. ‘Yan na ‘yong naka isolate ngayon at mayroon pang mga patuloy naming bini-verify,” she said. (with reports from Aira Genesa Magdayao, Romar Miranda, and Ruth Rodriguez)