The Municipal Health Office (MHO) of the local government in Brooke’s Point spearheaded the Buntis Summit held in Barangay Barong-Barong on April 5.

With the theme “Alalay kay Nanay at Beybi: Kaalaman, Kalusugan, Kaligtasan”, the summit aimed to prioritize the well-being of expectant mothers.

During the program, MHO staff discussed the importance of laboratory examinations, dental check-ups, and prenatal care, as well as potential complications during pregnancy and childbirth.

They also emphasized the significance of nutrition, breastfeeding, family planning, and immunization in supporting pregnant women.

The MHO continues to encourage expectant mothers to undergo regular check-ups to ensure the safety of both mother and child. This is by giving out numerous benefits and privileges to encourage them.

The local government of Brooke’s Point vowed to continue providing services in support of the health sector for the residents of the municipality, highlighting its dedication in promoting the well-being of its constituents.