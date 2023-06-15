The local government of Brooke’s Point launched the “Building for the Future” program during the groundbreaking of two additional classrooms at Carlos M. Virrey National High School in Barangay Saraza on Tuesday, June 13.

The project, aimed at expanding the school’s facilities, is a collaborative effort between the local government of Brooke’s Point, led by Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito Jr., and the US Navy Seabees, NMCB 3, U.S. Marine Corps, 7th ESB, in partnership with the Philippine Navy Seabees, 3 NCEB, and the Philippine Marine Corps MBLT4.

Benedito highlighted that this project will serve as the foundation for a bright future for the youth in Barangay Saraza.

Representatives from the Department of Education, students, and parents welcomed the additional project for Carlos M. Virrey National High School.