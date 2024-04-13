Senior enlisted leaders of the Armed Forces of the Philippines are being called upon to adapt to present-day challenges, aligning with the military’s transition from internal security operations to a heightened emphasis on territorial defense.

This call was made by AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. himself during his visit to Puerto Princesa City on April 12 to attend the closing ceremony of the Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum 2024.

The forum convened the military’s sergeants major to solicit policy recommendations regarding training, morale and welfare, troop discipline, and other issues relevant to the enlisted personnel.

AFP Sergeant Major FCMS Feliciano Lazo delivered a summary and proposed policies to Brawner, outlining their recommendations to effectively navigate the evolving landscape.

Brawner expressed his gratitude to all participants for their active engagement and valuable contributions towards fostering camaraderie and enhancing cooperation.

“Yung studies and proposals na ibinigay ninyo ay pag-aaralan namin sa General Headquarters, as we shift to territorial defense and as we modernize the Armed Forces, kailangan din mag-adjust tayo,” he said.

“Marami tayong mga kailangan na expertise. As we fight for the next battle, we have to ensure that we are competent,” General Brawner Jr said, as he challenged senior enlisted leaders to sustain their high level of engagement, recognizing their pivotal role in the overall performance of the armedforces,” he added.