Are you one of the numerous Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) customers who cannot access their accounts via computers or mobile devices? And if you can, are you surprised you cannot locate your savings?

Your account is safe and secure, the BPI said in its advisory, as it works to address the double posting of ATM, CAM deposits, and POS and e-commerce debit transactions from December 30-31, 2022.

“Please be informed that we expect correction of the duplicate transactions within the day,” the BPI said in a social media post Wednesday.

The bank issued the statement in response to numerous customers complaining on social media about unauthorized transactions on their accounts, missing savings, and difficulties accessing their accounts on computers and mobile devices.

It stated that due to the high volume of inquiries they are processing, clients will have difficulty accessing their web and mobile app platforms.

“Given the high volume of inquiries on our online banking channels, you may experience intermittent access to our web and mobile app platforms,” BPI said.

Meanwhile, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it is closely coordinating with BPI in connection with the double debit transaction incident affecting accountholders.

“The Bank already identified the root cause of the operational error and committed to reverse the erroneous transactions and restore mobile and internet banking services the soonest possible,” the BSP said.

The BSP has requested that BPI provide a timeline and updates on the reversal of its erroneous transactions.

