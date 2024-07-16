An eight-year-old boy, Adam Ordas from Barangay San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City, took action to save an endangered Sunda box turtle his family discovered outside their yard.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) said that recognizing the species’ vulnerability due to its low population numbers, Adam, accompanied by his father, brought the turtle to them last Friday, July 12.

The boy explained that the turtle was found outside their gate, far from any nearby river, where it could have been at risk.

The Sunda box rurtle is a species native to Southeast Asia, including parts of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. It is characterized by its distinctive box-shaped shell and is known for its terrestrial habits, often found near rivers, streams, and marshy areas.

Unfortunately, it is classified as endangered due to habitat loss, illegal wildlife trade, and collection for traditional medicine and the exotic pet trade.

These turtles have an important role in their ecosystems by helping to maintain aquatic and riparian habitats. Their presence also supports biodiversity by influencing the populations of prey species and contributing to nutrient cycling.