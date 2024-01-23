A three-year-old boy died late Monday afternoon after he was hit and run over by a tourist van in the parking area of a pasalubong center in Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City.

The young victim was rushed to the Ospital ng Palawan nearby, but was subsequently declared deceased.

A report from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) claimed the that driver, Arnel Autencio, 52, failed to notice the boy who was crossing the path where the van was reversing in the parking lot of Tiange Pasalubong Center.

An eyewitness to the incident narrated that the child’s head was caught under the rear wheel of the van, resulting in severe head injuries. The boy was at the location with his older sibling, who had been invited by a friend to have a meal at a nearby fast food restaurant.

“Pumasok ang nakatatandang kapatid sa loob ng Crispy King, paglabas nila nakita niya ang kapatid na nabundol na ng van. Napa upo, tapos tatayo na sana, hindi pa rin napansin ng driver, naatrasan pa din,” the witness explained, expressing their unsuccessful attempt to get the driver’s attention.

Palawan News attempted to obtain statements from the child’s mother, but she asked for a callback at a later time.