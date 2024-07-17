A confrontation between two men in Purok Masipag, Barangay Antipuluan, Narra, southern Palawan, escalated into a bolo attack at around 8:20 p.m. last night, July 16.

The victim was identified as Dirk Delfin, 33, while the suspect, a neighbor, was identified as alias Rod, 62.

The altercation is said to have stemmed from a long-standing grudge between the two, which led to an exchange of harsh words.

The suspect left and returned with a bolo, attacking the victim and striking him on the head.

The victim was immediately taken to Narra Municipal Hospital. However, last night he was advised to be transferred to a hospital in Puerto Princesa City for more intensive treatment.

The suspect, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the attack, has been arrested.

