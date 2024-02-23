Bogart and Kaka, two individuals suspected of peddling shabu, were taken into custody by the authorities on Friday evening during a sting operation that took place in Barangay Iraan, Aborlan, in Southern Palawan.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office reported that, Bogart, a 30-year-old cook from Brgy. Mabuhay, and Kaka, a 28-year-old resident of Brgy. San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, were arrested in an operation to curb drug trafficking within the area.

The joint effort was carried out by the Palawan Police Provincial Office Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), the Aborlan Municipal Police Station, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 4B.

“The poseur buyer was able to purchase two pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, for ₱17,000.00 from the suspects,” the report, shared by PPO spokesperson P/Maj. Ric Ramos, stated.

Seized from their possession were: five pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with white crystalline substance, presumed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu; a brown pouch; a small red box; a green lighter; four ₱500 bills; 15 pieces of ₱1,000 bills (boodle money); and a black Suzuki Raider Motorcycle.

The total estimated weight of the seized drugs, including those purchased, is approximately 5 grams.

The arrested persons and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Aborlan MPS for proper disposition.