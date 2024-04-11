The municipal police reported the discovery of a body in Barangay Nicanor Zabala, Roxas, northern Palawan on April 10, at around 1 p.m.

The deceased has been identified as Jomar Sabando, 37, a farmer residing in the same barangay. Sabando, who lived with his partner, was found dead, floating in a river on their farm.

The discovery was made by Sabando’s live-in partner, who had gone to check on their farm. She noticed a stream of blood flowing into the river, which led her to the grim find of Sabando’s lifeless body in the water.

Initial investigations have revealed that Sabando suffered from hypertension and had undergone multiple medical operations in the past.

Despite the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his body, Sabando’s family believes that there was no foul play involved in his death. Consequently, they have declined any post-mortem examination of the cadaver.