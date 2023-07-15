The Bureau of Customs has issued a warning regarding a fraudulent Facebook page named “Bureau of Customs Auction Ph” in an effort to safeguard the public against misinformation.

The unauthorized page has been disseminating false information regarding auction sales of seized goods, misleading unsuspecting individuals, the customs bureau said Friday.

“The Bureau of Customs (BOC) would like to inform the public about a fraudulent Facebook page named ‘Bureau of Customs Auction Ph’ that is spreading false information regarding auction sales of seized goods. We would like to clarify that the official Facebook page of the BOC is ‘Bureau of Customs PH’,” its post stated.

All legitimate announcements and updates related to auction sales are exclusively published on the official BOC website at customs.gov.ph.

The BOC said it is imperative for the public to rely solely on information provided through the official website for accurate and up-to-date details about the public auctions it conducts.

Recently, the BOC has received reports of unscrupulous individuals posing as its employees, utilizing fake identification cards to deceive stakeholders and the general public.

The BOC said these impostors have been attempting to exploit unsuspecting individuals for personal gain. It advises everyone to exercise caution and remain vigilant against such fictitious social media pages and individuals.

By doing so, individuals can access reliable information about auction sales, customs procedures, and other matters directly from the official source.