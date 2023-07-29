Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio recently met with executives of Philip Morris International (PMI) and Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp. (PMFTC) to develop strategies in further improving the fight against illicit tobacco trade.

“Illegal traders who attempt to gamble with our laws will always find our Customs agents one step ahead of them. That has always been our goal and our mandate—to put these smugglers away and make them accountable, answerable and ultimately face the consequences of their nefarious activities,” Rubio said.

Rubio was joined by Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso and Intellectual Property Rights Division (IPRD) Chief Paul Oliver Pacunayen.

Rubio said he discussed with Rodney Van Dooren, Philip Morris head of PMI’s Illicit Trade Prevention, Erdie Ambrocio, PMFTC Illicit Trade Prevention Manager for Luzon, and Steve Lamosao, PMFTC Illicit Trade Prevention Executive for Visayas.

“So, in this meeting, we identified the gaps in our strategies. These groups have been very creative and aggressive in entering our markets, accordingly close cooperation with tobacco companies is aimed at addressing their various modus with even more comprehensive methods”, Rubio said.

Enciso said the discussion mainly focused on addressing the proliferation of illicit tobacco products in the market.

“It is important for us to recognize that these are not only very real threats, but well-orchestrated plans aimed at circumventing our laws. Our cooperation with companies and organizations put in place proper mechanisms to secure our borders and curb the illicit trade of tobacco,” Enciso said.

In the meeting, the BOC received commendation for its recent operation in Indanan, Sulu, where 19,000 cases of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P1.425 billion were seized.

Rubio said that this haul was an effort by Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy.

“For the part of the intelligence community, our work involved profiling and verification of many information we receive and making sure we act in as swift as possible. But it also behooves us to analyze the data accurately so that when it comes to prosecuting these individuals and groups, there is no loophole they can use,” Uy said.

Rubio also reiterated the bureau’s commitment in safeguarding the nation’s borders and upholding its core mandates.