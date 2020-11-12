Board urges towns to submit local transport route plans

Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) head Ninfa Rubio recently told Palawan News that LPTRP is expected to help local government units’ in planning and designing their transportation systems and implement appropriate transport routes based on passenger demand.

The provincial board has urged municipalities to speed up the completion of their respective public transport route plans for approval, in order to complete the province’s systematic route plan.

Board Member David Francis Ponce de Leon noted on Tuesday that in the 1st district, only the towns of Roxas and San Vicente have drawn up their route plans.

“Ang route plan po ay kailangan ng munisipyo. Kapag ‘yan ay nakumpleto, ipapasa sa atin sa Sanggunian, then we will approve it. So ito po ay pakiusap sa mga munisipyo na wala pa, at sana sa mabilis na pagkakataon ito’y magawa na at nang mapag-aralan natin,” Ponce de Leon said.

In June this year, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the regional Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved the five-year Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) of Palawan that will help LGUs in implementing public transportation routes.

“Siguro ay mas magiging maganda ang flow ng traffic. Of course, mababawasan din ang number of colorum vehicles natin dahil magkakaroon na ng application for a franchise. Magiging legal ang pagbiyahe,” she said.

