A provincial legislator has expressed concern about the readiness of Palawan should the ongoing tension between the nation and China in the West Philippine Sea escalate into armed conflict.

Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr. said he became worried when a young student from Aborlan asked him what their course of action would be should war erupt in the contested area.

He mentioned that he was giving the students a brief lecture on the country’s claim to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) when one of the students suddenly posed the question.

“Ang katanungan ng mga batang paslit sa bayan ng Aborlan na iminumulat natin ang isipan tungkol sa issue ng West Philippine Sea, at sa kagustuhan natin na ma-inculcate sa murang kaisipan nila na ang WPS ay parte ng Pilipinas sa kadahilanang tayo ay nanalo sa International Tribunal, at bukod dyan ay doon sa old map na makikita na since 1734 ay mayroon nang Scarborough Shoal at nais din natin ibahagi ang kaalaman na ito sa mga bata,” Ortega said in his privilege speech during the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday, March 19.

“At pagkatapos na mabigyan sila ng kaunting kaalaman, isang bata ang nagtanong na kung atin ang WPS at nagkaroon ng gulo, paano kung biglang nagkaroon ng giyera, ano ang gagawin natin?” he stated.

The question also raised his concerns about the preparedness of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and other relevant agencies to handle such a scenario.

How prepared is Palawan if China were to encroach upon it due to its proximity to the West Philippine Sea?

Ortega also mentioned that while the territorial defense of the country lies in the hands of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), their primary focus is on preparedness for armed conflict.

He further emphasized the importance of highlighting the initiatives of the PDRRMO, municipal DRRMOs, other provincial government agencies, and local government units in coordinating with other entities in anticipation of further escalation of tension in the region.

Ortega also raised the question of what contingencies and strategies are in place in the event of an offensive move by China to ensure the safety and assistance of residents. He noted that currently, there is uncertainty regarding the appropriate course of action.

Furthermore, Ortega suggested that students, being the most vulnerable, should undergo training on how to respond to such situations through emergency drills to prevent chaos or stampedes.

“But not only the education sector but other parts of the community should be trained as well. Everybody must have the proper knowledge because we don’t know when this will happen,” he said.

“Ayaw natin ng gulo at hindi natin sinasabing magkakagulo. Subalit minamabuti natin na habang kontrolado ng AFP ang sitwasyon na bumabalot sa nasabing lugar, mainam na ating mapagplanuhan at mapag-usapan ng maayos kung ano ang dapat gawin. Salamat kung hindi mangyayari ang aking iniisp. Pero in the worst case scenario, ano ang gagawin ng provincial government?” he added.

Furthermore, he said that PDRRMO head Jeremias Alili told him that at this point, there is no concrete plan on how to respond to such a situation.

“Sinabi rin niya na nais niyang magkausap-usap ang mga ahensyang may kinalaman, na magkaroon ng paralell contingency plan. Kinakailangan ng lahat ng LGUs ay maging tugma sa contingency plan ng AFP,” he said.

Ortega’s concern was later referred to the Sanggunian Committee on Disaster Preparedness for further deliberation. Alili and heads of other concerned agencies were likewise invited to the committee hearing to be able to contribute input on the matter.