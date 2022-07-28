- Advertisement by Google -

International KPop sensation BLACKPINKS’s music video of the global hit ‘Lovesick Girls’ has reached 600 Million views on the video streaming platform YouTube on wednesday, July 27.

The music video of title track from their first full length album “The Album” was able to hit the said milestone almost 2 years after its release in October of 2020.

“Lovesick Girls” has become the girl group’s 9th music video to have achieved that feat, following “BOOMBAYAH”, “Playing With Fire”, “Whistle”, “As If It’s Your Last”, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”, “Kill This Love”, “Ice Cream”, and “How You Like That”.

YG Entertainment, on its twitter account thanked the BLINKs [a moniker for BLACKPINK’s fans] worldwide for their support. Blackpink retweeted it from their official twitter account.

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie has co-written the lyrics of the said song along with Kpop hotshots Løren, Danny Chung and Teddy Park

Jisoo, in an interview said that they wanted ‘Lovesick Girls’ to be a song “that sends a hopeful message revolving around girls who are constantly hurt in relationships but again set out for a new love.”