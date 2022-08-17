- Advertisement by Google -

Worldwide Kpop idols BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo exude traditional elegance as they adorn the September edition of leading South Korean publications as part of a campaign by international beauty brand Dior.

Jisoo shows off the versatility of the colors in the “Dior Beauty” lipstick collection on the cover of the September issue of Marie Claire magazine in South Korea.

Jisoo has been Dior’s global ambassador and “House Friend” since 2020.

On the other hand, Cha Eun-woo will be featured on four different covers of South Korea’s Cosmopolitan magazine’s September issue, with two headshots of the Kpop singer displaying the trademark Korean glass skin effect achieved via the usage of the “CAPTURE TOTALE” anti-aging serum for “Dior Beauty.”

The second set of covers accents Eun-woo’s seductive charm as he poses for La Collection Privée by Dior Parfums.

Here’s a preview of the covers from the September issues of South Korea’s Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan.

