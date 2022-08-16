- Advertisement by Google -

The much-anticipated comeback track “Pink Venom” by the Kpop girl group BLACKPINK will be released during the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), the award-giving organization announced on their official Twitter page on August 15.

“We are SO excited to announce @BLACKPINK will be making their debut on the #VMAs stage!!! 🖤💗 Catch their performance of “Pink Venom” LIVE on Sunday 8/28 at 8pn on @MTV!” tweeted @vmas.

BLACKPINK also broke the news on their official twitter page with a tweet, “We’re performing at the 2022 #VMAs! Make sure you tune in Sunday, August 28, at 8 p.m. on @MTV”.

The announcements are now trending on Twitter Philippines, where the hashtag #BLACKPINKatVMAS is currently ranking fifth.

“How You Like That” won Song of the Summer in 2020, becoming BLACKPINK the first Kpop female group to win the moonman. BLACKPINK is up for Best Metaverse Performance this year for PUBG.

BLACKPINK member Lisa is also set to make history as the first solo Kpop artist nominated for Best Kpop with “LALISA.”

