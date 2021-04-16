Bising moving slow near Mindanao

Typhoon Bising continues to build power and is currently moving at a slow pace of around 15 kilometers per hour some 895 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its Friday bulletin Bising has the potential to intensify further in the coming days, maintaining its typhoon classification.

Weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said they are closely monitoring the ridge of a high-pressure area as it will determine the its movement once it gathers speed. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 139 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 160 kph. It is moving westward at 15 kph.

“Makikita natin na may kabagalan itong bagyo, makikita natin ‘yong ridge of a high-pressure area na nakakapigil para kumilos nang mabilis itong ating bagyong Bising. Ito ‘yong mino-monitor natin in the coming days dahil ito ang magdidikta kung paano kikilos ang bagyong Bising dahil ito ang main factor na nakaka-contribute sa movement ng bagyo,” he said.

The ridge is defined by PAGASA as relatively narrow extension of an anticyclone or high-pressure area. The state weather bureau expects Bising to reach 480 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar by Saturday afternoon.

The extension of the weather system brings cloudiness over eastern Mindanao area and possible to reach the eastern Visayas area.

“Ang nakikita natin na senaryo ay bahagyang hihina itong ridge na ito at magkakaroon na ng tiyansa ang bagyong Bising na kumilos pahilaga o northeast itong bagyo. Hindi natin iro-rollout ang possibility na hindi masira ang ridge na ito, posible rin itong magbago ng track, lumapit at posibleng mag-landfall dito sa Visayas area,” he added.

PAGASA said that there is no gale warning released over the seaboards of the country and the sea condition is at moderate to at times rough seas over the eastern section of the country. The seaboards surrounding the province of Palawan is at slight to moderate condition.

“Dahil nga may paparating na bagyo, ating pinapaalalahanan ang ating mga kababayan na mangingisda na planuhin ang kanilang pagpalaot sa mga susunod na araw dahil papalapit itong bagyong si Bising. Kahit hindi ito tumama sa kalupaan ay magdudulot ito ng malalaking pag-alon lalo sa silangang baybayin ng Mindanao at Visayas,” he said.

Bising is the second storm inside country’s area of responsibility in 2021.

