Bising gathers strength

Typhoon Bising is expected to “steadily intensify” in the next 24 to 36 hours, according to the state weather bureau’s forecast Saturday morning.

Weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the typhoon has no direct wind effect yet in any landmass of the country.

It is moving west northwestward at the speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph). It will move generally west-northwestward or northwestward over the Philippine Sea until tomorrow afternoon or evening.

“Ang sentro nitong bagyo ay nasa karagatan pa rin ‘yan at wala pa itong impact sa atin in terms of wind o hangin, hindi pa ‘yan randam sa ano man bahagi ng ating kalupaan sa ngayon,” she said.

The scattered rain showers with lightning and thunderstorm are expected over eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao region due to the outer periphery of the storm.

Typhoon Bising was located at 705 kilometers east of Surigqo City, Surigao del Norte or 775 east of Maasin, Southern Leyte. It has maximum sustained winds of 175 kph and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

PAGASA has already raised the tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 over central and eastern portion of Sorsogon, eastern portion of Albay, eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Camotes Islands, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

“In the next 24 hours, inaasahan natin ang bagyo na ito na northwestward pa rin ang kaniyang direksyon so mas lalapit ang kaniyang sentro o mata east of Eastern Visayas,” she said.

“Ang pinagbabasehan lang natin sa track na ito ay ‘yong mata ng bagyo at kailangan natin alalahanin na meron itong dayametro at iyong radius nito, dahil sa kaniyang location, position, hagip ang ilang bahagi ng Eastern Visayas, Bicol region at maging ilang bahagi ng southern Luzon kaya may signal tayo,” she said.

The state weather bureau raised a gale warning over Davao region particularly in Davao oriental area.

“Rough to very rough seas due to typhoon Bising will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Bicol region (2.5 to 4.5 meters), Eastern Visayas (2.5 to 6.5 meters), Caraga (2.5 to 5.5 meters) and Davao region (2.5 to 3.0 meters),” PAGASA stated.

Sea travel for all types of seacrafts is risky over the stated waters.

