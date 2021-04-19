Bising expected to dissipate in next few days

Typhoon Bising is expected to maintain its current intensity in the next 12 to 24 hours before gradually weakening, according to the official weather forecast.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Bising will move generally northward or north-northwestward until Wednesday evening or Thursday early morning.

“Sa susunod na labindalawa hanggang dalawampu’t apat na oras, patuloy pa rin natin inaasahan na hihina nga ang bagyong si Bising at patuloy na tatahak sa direksyong northward hanggang sa Miyerkules at sa gabi ng Thursday ay inaasahan na magkukurba ito at tatahak naman sa direksyon na northwestward. Pagkatapos nito ay patuloy na itong lalayo na sa kalupaan ng Luzon,” he said.

In the next 24 hours, the northeasterly wind flow enhanced by the typhoon will bring a strong breeze in Northern Luzon, Aurora, the rest of the Quezon, and areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals.

The typhoon Bising was located 250 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

It is now moving north-northwestward at 10kph.

The Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 with 60 to 120 kph wind prevailing expected in 24 hours is raised over areas of Catanduanes; Eastern Samar; Samar; Northern Samar; Biliran; the eastern portion of Camarines Sur; the eastern portion of Albay; and eastern and central portion of Sorsogon.

While the TCWS no. 1 with 30 to 60 kph wind prevailing expected in 24 hours is raised over the eastern portion of Isabela; northern portion of Aurora; southeastern portion of Quezon including Polilio island; Camarines Norte; rest of Camarines Sur; rest of Albay; rest of Sorsogon; Masbate including Burias and Ticao island; Leyte; Southern Leyte; northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands; Dinagat Islands; Siargao; and Bucas Grande Islands.

In 24 hours, the forecast position of the typhoon will reach 510 km east of Baler, Aurora.

PAGASA also raised a gale warning over the eastern seaboard of Central and Southern Luzon, northern and eastern seaboards of northern Luzon, western seaboard of northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao. Rough to very rough sea conditions with up to 5.5-meter high will be observed.

