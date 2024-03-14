Internal revenue and police authorities confiscated 102,900 bottles of vape products contained in 1,029 master boxes and apprehended two individuals in a warehouse raid in San Pablo City, Laguna.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s Laguna Provincial Field Unit, conducted the operation, prompted by an alleged total tax deficiency of ₱75.7 million.

BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. stated on Thursday that the suspects will face criminal charges under various sections of the National Internal Revenue Code, including Section 130 for the filing of returns and payment of excise tax on domestic products, Section 131 for the payment of excise taxes on imported articles, Section 145 for cigars and cigarettes, Section 255 for failure to file returns, supply correct and accurate information, pay tax withholding and remit tax, and refund excess taxes withheld on compensation, Section 263 for unlawful possession or removal of articles subject to excise tax without payment of the tax, and Section 254 for the attempt to evade or defeat tax.

“Patuloy ang buong ahensya sa pagpapanagot sa mga nagbebenta ng vape na hindi rehistrado at hindi nagbabayad ng buwis. Noong November 2022 pa lamang ay nagsasagawa na ng mga raid ang BIR laban sa mga illicit na vape. Isa na ang Tap Fog syndicate sa mga nabigyan ng warrants of arrest,” he said.

Lumagui encourages all vape business owners to legalize their operations, assuring them of assistance from the BIR.

He expresses readiness to provide guidance and support through their processes to facilitate peaceful business operations.

“Para sa lahat nang nagnenegosyo ng vape, gawin niyo ng legal ang inyong negosyo, tutulungan kayo ng BIR,” he said.