The revenue district office of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in Palawan fell short of its 2022 target by 6.18 percent due to Typhoon Odette but is optimistic about hitting the P4.2 billion target this 2023.

For the revenue collection period of 2022, BIR Palawan reported a total of P3,782,006, 687.10, which was 6.18 percent lower than the target amount of P4,030,917,000.

The damages that were caused by the typhoon in December 2021 reflected themselves in the collections that were made in 2022, according to revenue district officer (RDO) Jose Luna.

“The reason behind it is tinamaan tayo ng Odette. Ang January namin ay solely affected by Odette, kasi ang taxpayer na main natin ay Palawan Pawnshop—a percentage tax returnee payor. “Ang December nila ay buong Visayas and Mindanao yon tinamaan ng Odette, so percentage nila ay bumaba, ang gross sales nila ay bumaba,” he said.

He stated that the primary contributors to the 2021 collection were construction, government contributions, and money transfer operations. Nonetheless, they were significantly impacted by Odette, which was seen in the income tax collection made in 2022.

BIR collected P3.5 billion in revenue in 2021, 5.45% more than the year’s target.

While the local revenue district office has already collected P87 million for the month of January 2023, Luna is optimistic that the office will be able to reach the predicted objective of P4.2 billion. He stated that, across MIMAROPA, Palawan has the biggest monthly collection.

“Noong 2021 ay malaki ang January naka-goal kami, kung hindi lang nagka-Odette ay goal kami. “New normal na sana, kaya lang tinamaan ni Odette,” he said.

“Medyo maganda ang sign, Palawan is the number one sa buong region. Magandang opening na may pondo ka,” he said.

BIR anticipates considerable collections from the tourism industry as it eventually recovers. It also ensures establishments’ compliance with registration requirements.

Meanwhile, BIR Palawan informs the taxpaying public that transactions will now be accommodated at their new office starting March 1, Wednesday. The bureau transferred from Junction 1 to the FD Building, H. Mendoza Street, in Barangay Manggahan, Puerto Princesa City.

About Post Author