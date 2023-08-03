The Bureau of Internal Revenue has filed 127 criminal cases for tax evasion against 214 private corporate officers with tax liabilities amounting to P6.1 billion.

Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said their move is a reminder to every corporation and corporate officer not to ignore the BIR.”

Lumagui said that the filing of cases is the second wave of a nationwide campaign of the BIR under its Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program.

He warned private corporations and their officers that they must follow all tax regulations of the BIR.

Last February 2023, he led the BIR into its first nationwide filing of criminal charges against 74 businessmen with tax obligations amounting to P3.58 billion.

Lumagui added that a notice or letter from the BIR is an opportunity for the taxpayer to come forward to present their side and be afforded due process.

He said that if after the examination of taxes, and deficiency taxes were found, taxpayers would be advised to pay or contest the assessment within the allowed period.