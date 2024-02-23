Come and see what BingoPlus has in store for its 2nd anniversary celebration on BingoPlus Night!

BingoPlus Night will celebrate BingoPlus’ success in contnuously serving joy and entertainment to its audience for two years. The brand is pulling all the stops to make it a night to remember for everyone involved, you included! Be sure to take part in the festivities and enjoy everything BingoPlus has to offer this exciting night!

So, what can you expect during BingoPlus Night?

Event attendees will be treated to a night of fun, entertainment, good food, and exciting prizes! From celebrity appearances to musical productions to rewarding games, everyone can expect to have a great time.

Spend the night with BingoPlus endorsers Maine Mendoza and Piolo Pascual, national heartthrob Alden Richards, and iconic entertainer Vice Ganda. With your host Robi Domingo, watch performances by Arthur Nery, SB19’s Stell and Felip, Marco Gallo, Heaven Peralejo, Sarah Lahbati, Jona, Mark Bautista, Regine Tolentino, G22, VXON, Alamat, and PPop Generation.

BingoPlus is also prepared to give away P10 Million to each of its 5 Sure Bingonaryo app winners, as well as a car worth P2 Million! The prizes are worth P50 Million and everyone has a chance to win big during BingoPlus Night. Don’t miss out! Go in and go all out as you join the celebration.

Mark your calendars and watch BingoPlus Night live on March 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM on GTV and the official Facebook Pages of BingoPlus and Viva. For more information, please visit www.bingoplus.com.

Special thanks to ArenaPlus and TongitsPlus.

BingoPlus and ArenaPlus proudly stand as flagship brands under Digiplus Interactive Corp, solidifying its position as a leading gaming and leisure provider in the country.