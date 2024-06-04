BingoPlus, your comprehensive entertainment platform in the country and provider of your favorite online tongits, bingo, and perya games, together with your 24/7 sports betting app, ArenaPlus, joined the gathering of industry-leading game companies during SIGMA Asia 2024.

Held on June 4, SIGMA Group, an events and media organisation focused on iGaming, emerging tech, digital health, and affiliate marketing, invited the best and renowned tech companies in e-games and online casinos across Asia to showcase their brands and products and to recognize the remarkable contributions in the tech and gaming industry.

This year, the brands were invited to join the SIGMA Asia Awards 2024. The night aimed to highlight the projects and people leading the charge for change, giving recognition where it is due by nominating companies and their brands whose works have created a positive impact on the industry. For its part, BingoPlus was nominated for Best Casino Operator for 2024 and Best Live Game Newcomer for BingoPlus Color Game, while ArenaPlus won this year’s title for Best Sportsbook Operator for 2024.

Aside from the awards night, the brands also joined the largest gaming show in Asia: the SIGMA Asia Convention, happening from June 5 and 6, which provides different platforms and activities to showcase and exhibit the brands’ full potential.

ArenaPlus provided support for the Startup Pitch section, which focuses on showcasing and championing emerging startups, providing a prime platform for projects to shine. While DigiPlus, under its products BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, hosted a media lounge to cater to on-ground media activities and ensure brand presence in local and international media releases.

BingoPlus and ArenaPlus are honored to be part of SIGMA Asia 2024 and be recognized internationally. The growing global presence of the brands signifies our relevance in the tech and gaming industries, making us game-changers. The brands ensure that this recognition is part of the brand’s extensive and expansive efforts to bring more fun and enjoyable gaming experiences to every Filipino, anytime and anywhere.

