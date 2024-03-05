BingoPlus, your comprehensive entertainment and amusement platform and the first online Bingo app in the country, hosted BingoPlus Night 2024 last March 1, 2024 in celebration of another year of success and growth.

In commemoration of reaching a significant milestone, BingoPlus pulled all the stops to put together an anniversary event that everyone could enjoy in the halls of the Grand Hyatt’s ballroom. The brand focused on its success in continuously serving joy and entertainment to its audience, going with the theme “Share the Love, Share the Luck.”

Attendees were treated to good food and exciting performances from iconic artists. Notably, BingoPlus invited brand endorsers Maine Mendoza and Piolo Pascual, popular entertainer Vice Ganda, and national heartthrob Alden Richards. Other celebrities in attendance included Robi Domingo, who acted as host, SB19’s Stell and Felip, Arthur Nery, Marco Gallo, Heaven Peralejo, Sarah Lahbati, Jona, Mark Bautista, Regine Tolentino, G22, VXON, Alamat, and PPop Generation.

“It feels great to be part of something so significant to BingoPlus. I can appreciate the kind of excitement that comes from being able to celebrate with different people who are connected by the same thing,” said Piolo Pascual in an interview with BingoPlus.

Other than ensuring everyone had a good time, BingoPlus also prepared prizes to giveaway to people that joined the activities. For its Sure Bingonaryo round, five winners received Php10 million each while one grand winner was handed the keys to a car worth Php2 million.

BingoPlus’ guest list was not limited to artists, VIPs, and business partners. Among the crowd were the beneficiaries of the scholarship program from the BingoPlus

Foundation. The foundation scholars joined the stage as Jona and Mark Bautista sang their rendition of Rise Up by Andra Day.

“At BingoPlus, it’s not just about sharing love and luck with our customers and players. Through the BingoPlus Foundation, we extend it to our host communities,” said Andy Tsui, president of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., during the executive interview of BingoPlus Night.

According to Andy Tsui, BingoPlus aims to give “Share the Love, Share the Luck” a more significant meaning by creating programs that have a positive and lasting impact.

“For this year, we are allocating over a hundred million pesos to create programs for our host communities,” Jasper Vicencio, president of AB Leisure Exponent, Inc., added on in the same interview session. “We hope that these programs will not only help our communities at present but create a positive and more sustainable impact on their lives.”

The BingoPlus Foundation works based on four pillars: technology education, accessible healthcare, community safety and resiliency, and responsible digitalization. These core values center on improving the quality of life of Filipinos, touching upon different facets.

BingoPlus views reaching its 2nd anniversary as a mark of its ability to bring valuable services to the Filipinos. Its leaders, who toasted to the brand’s success at the beginning of BingoPlus Night 2024, vowed to maintain momentum in making entertainment and leisure more accessible to the people. To that end, Jasper Vicencio shared, “Our second year is founded on the lessons we learned from our first year, when we were navigating through the business and the effects of the pandemic. BingoPlus was able to grow from all its experiences and become an even more outstanding platform for fun and leisure.”

As the brand enters its third year, BingoPlus will continue to look for ways to improve and grow. It plans to launch a new game app: BingoPlus Poker this year, in-line with its efforts to bring more quality entertainment to Filipinos. The new product features an all- in-one card game where players can enjoy playing, battle against real highly skilled opponents, and earn big rewards with a little bit of luck.

BingoPlus and ArenaPlus proudly stand as flagship brands under Digiplus Interactive Corp, solidifying its position as a leading gaming and leisure provider in the country. For more updates, visit www.bingoplus.com and www.arenaplus.net or download the apps now via the App Store and Google Play.

BingoPlus extends its gratitude to the BingoPlus Night 2024 sponsors: ArenaPlus, Tongits+, GCash, Maya, Viber, Lazada, Viu TV, Appsflyer, Adspark, Huawei, Shareit, Smart, Oppo, and Entravision.

OMG, Someone Just Turned ₱5 Into a 75 Million Jackpot！