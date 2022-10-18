The popular Kpop group BTS’s management company, Bighit Music, announced Monday that the members are “moving forward” with their plans to complete their required military service.

Jin will go first, after completing the release of his own single album at the end of October, and the rest will follow according to their individual plans, Bighit said in a notice.

“After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” it said.

BTS was established more than a decade ago, and since then, the group has achieved widespread success, broken records, and elevated Kpop to new heights.

Bighit said it has concentrated on the turning point, which is now, when it is possible to respect the needs of the nation and allow the BTS members to serve alongside their fellow citizens.

“Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans,” Bighit said.

BTS will reunite as a group in 2025 after completing their service obligations, according to the South Korean music label.

The group’s first anthology album, which was released earlier this year, paved the way for the members to take a break and work on their own projects.

Bighit said as part of the HYBE family, it supports and encourages its artists like the BTS members and are happy that they will now have time “to pursue their individual passions and fulfill their civic duty by contributing to the nation they call home.”

Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) is more than just a track from their latest album; it is a promise that there will be much more from BTS in the coming years, said Bighit.

