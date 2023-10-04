Reallocating confidential funds to the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) would enhance its monitoring, control, and surveillance efforts in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and other fishing grounds across the country, according to Director Demosthenes R. Escoto, DA-BFAR national director.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the members of Congress advocating additional funds to DA-BFAR and other security agencies. This initiative would empower our Agency to strengthen and enhance our existing monitoring, control, and surveillance activities in the WPS and other fishing grounds to ensure the sustainable use of our marine resources and safeguard the livelihoods of our fisherfolk,” Escoto said.

He said that the decision would be with the members of Congress to decide to augment BFAR funds.

Escoto said that DA-BFAR had been combating illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing, a persistent threat in Philippine waters while the agency had been utilizing its current assets and available resources

Escoto said that the BFAR used floating assets to monitor unlawful fishing activities and conducts resupply missions in collaboration with the Philippine Coast Guard.

Escoto said that these missions provided essentials such as engine oil, drinking water, and ready-to-eat snacks to Filipino fisherfolk engaged in fishing activities in the WPS.

He said that this year, an amount of P80 million was given to the DA-BFAR when it launched the Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yields and Economic Gains from WPS (LAYAG-WPS), a livelihood project.

“The DA-BFAR respects the wisdom of our lawmakers in determining the need for budget augmentation. Nevertheless, the DA-BFAR remains committed to combating IUU fishing and empowering Filipino fisherfolk with our existing assets and resources. We want to ensure they can fish peacefully, productively, and sustainably in our waters, especially in the WPS, which rightfully belongs to Filipinos,” Escoto said.