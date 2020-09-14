BFAR-MIMAROPA to hold webinar on sustainable aquaculture

Regional director Elizer Salilig said that in line with the celebration of 57th Fish Conservation Week, the regional bureau will conduct online training to grow and encourage sustainable aquaculture in the country starting from September 16 to 18.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) MIMAROPA is set to conduct an online training on the culturing of tilapia, shrimp, and milkfish, to raise awareness and share technical knowledge to the public.

Regional director Elizer Salilig said that in line with the celebration of 57th Fish Conservation Week, the regional bureau will conduct online training to grow and encourage sustainable aquaculture in the country starting from September 16 to 18.

“Sa pagku-culture, meron kasi ngayon na dahil sa pandemic ay hindi maka-business, pumupunta sa pagku-culture ng tilapia, bangus… nagbibigay naman tayo ng bagong technical assistance. Yes, marami (ma-i-encourage), kung titingnan sa pandemic na ito, marami talaga ang into farming talaga, farmers and fisherfolk. Dahil hindi makalabas ay marami ang na-encourage,” he said.

The bureau stated that the objective of the training is to also impart knowledge with the technical aspects of species culture and proper management.

Salilig expressed confidence that the bureau could encourage many locals of the region to venture into aquaculture and said that the region has extended continuous support to fisherfolks even during the restricted quarantine measures implemented.

He said that BFAR has refocused its programs and realigned its budget due to the effect of the health crisis.

“For example, ‘yong operation ng law and enforcement namin, yong budget ay nilipat na lang na ilibre na lang ‘yong shrimp, nag-expand kami ng hatchery ng tilapia, mga training ay nawala at naging online na lang. Halos nasa 50 percent pa ‘yong aming accomplishment pero meron kaming ginawang catch up plan, hopefully, na by December ay maging 100 percent lahat,” he said.

The online training will be open to all interested residents of the region but with a maximum number of 50 participants for each session.

The training on tilapia culture and management will start on September 16 at 9:00 am; the training on shrimp culture and management on September 17 at 9:00 a.m., and training on milkfish culture and management on September 18 at 9:00 a.m.

Interested applicants may visit the official Facebook page of BFAR MIMAROPA to register themselves on the attached links on their post. Once the registration has been confirmed, the participant will receive the zoom link including the meeting ID and password from rftfcdmimaro@gmail.com prior to the training schedule.

