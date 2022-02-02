The fisheries and aquatic resources bureau announced Wednesday that it has lifted the closed fishing season in northern Palawan for round scad.

In a post, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said the closed fishing season, which prohibited the use of purse seines, ring nets, and bag nets in harvesting galunggong from the seas in the conservation area in the northern portion of the province was lifted on February 1.

According to BFAR, the policy is aimed at protecting the Decapterus species during its peak spawning season while simultaneously addressing overfishing, climate change, and other issues.

The closed fishing season is a joint initiative of the government, the fisheries sector, and other stakeholders through Joint Administrative Order No. 1, s. 2015.