The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Saturday that during a search and rescue operation in the waters around Balabac, they found personal items that they believe belong to the passengers of the missing medical evacuation aircraft “Yellow Bee.”

This is the most recent development from the location, as search and rescue activities approach their fifth day since the aircraft went missing on March 1. Found were a gas tank, a pillow, a pair of shoes, and biscuits.

PCG District Palawan commander Capt. Dennis Labay told Palawan News, which is in Balabac, that the shoes and the pillow retrieved during the search operations belonged to nurse Janelle Adler and the patient Kayrun Nesa Sahibad, respectivel.

“Ang tanke possible na part ng cargo. Ang sapatos naman confirmed na sa nurse ‘yun dahil sa mga naunang picture niya nakita na suot niya. Ang unan naman, kinumpirma din ng uncle ng mga patient,” Labay said.

Meanwhile, an oil slick some 14 nautical miles southeast of Bugsuk Island in Balabac was also reported by the Philippine Adventist Mission Aviation Services (PAMAS), which is also conducting a separate aerial search around the area.

The PCG’s multi-role response vessel, BRP Malabrigo, was sent to the area, but bad sea weather made it impossible to confirm the sightings.

Labay said that the rough seas due to amihan are making the search and rescue (SAR) operations take longer.

The distance between Puerto Princesa and Balabac was another reason why the mission needed more ships.

“Medyo mabagal kasi pag mag SAR gamit ang barko kasi manggagaling pa ng Puerto [Princesa]. Babyahe pa. Kung aircraft ang gagamitin may ma sight silang mga possible location, pupuntahan na lang namin para i-verify,” he said.

BRP Malabrigo has been stationed in the area since the “Yellow Bee” was reported missing on March 1 after losing contact at 9:28 a.m., east of Balabac Island.

The PCG stationed in Brooke’s Point and Balabac, as well as the PNP’s 2nd Special Boat Unit-Maritime Group and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Balabac, are also taking part in the operations.

The Tactical Operations Wing-West of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) has also deployed a Sokol helicopter while the Naval Forces West sent out BRP Jose Rizal along with two other vessels to augment the search mission.

Private search helicopters were also sent by PAMAS.

