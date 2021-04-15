Beach, farm resorts proposed as isolation, quarantine facilities

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan is urging beachfront and farm resort owners in different municipalities to volunteer their places as possible isolation and quarantine facilities for persons identified to be asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 patients in their respective localities.

In a resolution filed by board member Maria Angela Sabando which was approved on Tuesday, she said the rising cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Princesa City is alarming and nearby municipalities must prepare areas for use as quarantine facilities .

The resolution is particularly addressed to the Municipal Tourism Councils (MTCs) to engage their members in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most municipalities in Palawan have beachfront and farm resorts which occupy big parcels of land and are naturally conducive to isolation of guest, giving them much-needed rest and recreation while enjoying privacy,” Sabando said.

She also said that most of the beach areas are not occupied due to postponement of tourism activities in the country.

Sabando also cited the letter of Engr. Christopher Morales, OIC assistant secretary for regional operations of the Department of Tourism (DOT) MIMAROPA dated April 8, 2021 addressed to Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez, stating that DOT is seeking the support to identify accommodation establishments which can be used as a temporary isolation or quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients.

“All arrangements on the LGU-MTC partnership on the matter including payments, staffing and sanitation protocols may be dealt with by the office of the municipal mayors, IATF s and Incident Management Teams,” Sabando added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts