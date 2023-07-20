Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque are now engaged, according to the actress’ Instagram post.

In her post, Bea shared that Dominic proposed to her on July 18 at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar Hotel Beach Resort in Bataan.

She posted a series of 10 black and white photos that beautifully captured the unforgettable moment. The images depicted her being overwhelmed with emotions and finding it hard to believe as she received her boyfriend’s heartfelt proposal.

The proposal unfolded against the backdrop of a picturesque sunset at the renowned heritage destination.

“It was a balmy afternoon in Las Casas. I was there for a shoot, but little did I know that the next thing that would happen would change our lives forever,” the actress said.

“In the middle of the shoot, Mark Nicdao kept telling me to turn around because he wanted to shoot the back side of my dress, I found it a bit odd, but when I turned around, I found Dom kneeling with a box in his hand,” she further narrated.

In her heartfelt reflection, she expressed how her career had presented numerous proposal scenes, yet nothing compared to experiencing the real thing.

Bea said she realized that she had been approaching it all wrong. With a touch of humor, she shared that Dominic delivered a speech that made time stand still. Every moment unfolded in slow motion, and a mix of emotions overwhelmed her—joy, excitement, and love.

“I started bawling, but I didn’t want that moment to end. I want this real thing to happen forever… and right then there… in front of the people we love… we decided on forever… 💍,” she said.

Bea’s post received a shower of congratulations, with the first person to greet her being Vice Ganda, followed by Anne Curtis, Maymay Entrata, vlogger Mimiyuh, Coleen Garcia, Heart Evangelista, Maja Salvador, Iya Villania, and many others.

“Yahoooooooo!!!! Mga bata ko yan o!!!!! I’m very happy for u and Dom! Congratulations! Love u both!” commented Vice Ganda.

“So incredibly happy for you!!!! 😍🥹 Congratulations, @dominicroque and Best Wishes, @beaalonzo ❤️❤️❤️,” said actress Iza Calzado.

Bea officially confirmed her relationship with Dominic in 2021.

During a recent interview with Boy Abunda, she openly admitted that she has been under significant pressure to tie the knot.